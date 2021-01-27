Revenge Reunion Organizer Says Christa B. Allen Will "Absolutely" Be Invited After Apparent Snub

Here's hoping that Christa B. Allen will view her Revenge reunion invite from the standpoint of "better late than never."
After the actress shared via Instagram on Monday, Jan. 25 that she wasn't pleased to have been left off the invite list to join her former Revenge co-stars during an upcoming virtual event, the reunion's organizer tells E! News exclusively that the omission was based on limitations of the platform and was not intended to be taken personally.
The reunion had previously been scheduled for Feb. 6 and featured four of the leads: Emily VanCamp (Emily Thorne), Nick Wechsler (Jack Porter), Josh Bowman (Daniel Grayson) and Barry Sloane (Aiden Mathis).
Now, Mark says that the event has switched platforms and will take place on a later date in hopes of including the full cast. He says that he hasn't contacted Christa yet, but that she will "absolutely" be invited.
"In the beginning, we could only accommodate four of the cast members because of tech limitations," Winklepicker Entertainment founder Mark Wright explains. "Within the last few weeks, we ended up joining with a new platform, so we're going to be able to expand the event. Now, we're looking to include the other cast members, if they're available. I'm inviting them all this week."
In her Jan. 25 post, Christa, who portrayed Charlotte Grayson on ABC's serialized drama series that signed off in May 2015 after four seasons, made it clear that she felt slighted. Several fellow Revenge alums commented on the post to offer support, including Madeleine Stowe (Victoria Grayson) and Ashley Madekwe (Ashley Davenport).
"I'm getting a lot of DMs about the Revenge virtual reunion happening on February 6th," Christa, 29, wrote. "of course I would've loved to be there with you all, but as per usual I was not invited." She also encouraged fans to "come hang out with me on TikTok live the same time, same day for free.99."
When a commenter criticized the 13 Going on 30 actress' "attitude," Christa replied, "if standing up to bullying is wrong, I don't want to be right."
In an attempt to clear the air, Mark tells E! News that none of the cast members had any involvement in helping to organize the event or choose the participant list.
"I just want to make it right with her, let her know that she was on my list to reach out to invite," he continues. "She just beat me to the punch because the marketing team started posting stuff to get the ball rolling, and we planned to continue to add people as we go."
Will Christa will accept the peace offering or continue seeking revenge? We shall see.