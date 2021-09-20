See “Naked” Mandy Moore Eat Pizza in Her Pantry After the 2021 Emmys

The category is…comfort!
After shaking things up during her red carpet arrival at the 2021 Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 19 by sporting the chicest bangs, Mandy Moore let her followers on Instagram in on her after-party plans: Party of one.
"I'm home, naked in my pantry," the This Is Us star said, in between bites of food, on her Instagram Story. Revealing that her hair choice for the night was only temporary, she continued, "Took those fake bangs out, eating pizza," adding, "I have a 4:30 a.m. call time."
In case you missed it, Mandy attended this year's award ceremony in a stunning Carolina Herrera red gown, complete with spaghetti straps and full tulle skirt. Her hairstyle was also one that turned heads since the actress sported the most adorable bangs ever.
The actress' return to this year's Emmy Awards marked her first since she earned a nomination in 2019 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. As fans may already know, Mandy's nomination was for her role as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC fan favorite.
The hit series was nominated for three 2021 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Chris Sullivan and Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K. Brown.
Mandy's latest appearance during this year's Emmys also comes seven months after she gave birth to her first child, August "Gus" Harrison with husband Taylor Goldsmith. The couple welcomed their son back in late February.
Before the start of her fun-filled night, (this would be her first Emmys since becoming a new mom!), the actress even jokingly captioned a photo of her breast pump, "Tonight's MVP accessory."
And as for that 4:30 a.m. call time? We're trying not get very weepy since it might just have to do with the This Is Us cast filming their final season, which began production just a few weeks ago in early September.
Searching for more of the best looks from the 2021 Emmys? We have everything you need right here.