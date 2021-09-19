Mandy Moore Just Debuted Adorable Bangs With an Epic Emmys 2021 Arrival

This is us...in awe of Mandy Moore's new bangs!
Moore wowed on the red carpet during the 2021 Emmys tonight on Sept. 19, looking gorgeous in a ravishing ruched red gown by Carolina Herrera that featured a breathtaking, asymmetrical tulle skirt. Plus, the spaghetti straps perfectly framed Moore's adorable new hairstyle. The iconic bangs are back, baby, and we want Moore!
The This Is Us star returned to the Emmy Awards after landing her first nomination in 2019 for portraying Rebecca Pearson on the beloved NBC series. And, the 2021 Emmys marks her first Emmys ceremony as a new mom!
"Tonight's MVP accessory," Moore jokingly captioned an Instagram Story of a breast pump before the awards ceremony.
Moore officially made her postpartum red carpet debut at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 16, three months after giving birth to son August. "A little sunshine," Moore captioned on Instagram to describe her bright yellow ALTUZARRA gown.
This awards ceremony is no doubt bittersweet for Moore, who just started filming the final season of Emmy-winning family drama This Is Us on Sept. 9. Moore adorably shared her disbelief at ending six seasons, sharing, "Day 1, season 6 in the can. Here we go..."
Additionally, Moore joked in an Instagram video shared by co-star (and onscreen husband) Milo Ventimiglia: "That's it, that's a wrap on day one, season six. Can you f--king believe it?"
This Is Us is nominated for three 2021 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Chris Sullivan and Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K. Brown.
As for Moore's new role as a real-life mother, the star called parenthood "isolating" since giving birth during the pandemic. "I had these preconceived notions of myself going into motherhood," Moore opened up in a July 27 Instagram Live. "Obviously, I knew it was going to be challenging, but I thought, ‘Oh, I maybe have this sort of naturally maternal side,' whatever the heck that means. But I guess I just didn't really recognize the worries, the fears, the sense of responsibility that is so ever-present moving forward once you become a mom."
Moore added, "It's having to reframe these expectations that you've had about what it's like to be a mom and what it's like to connect with people. The isolation is something that's really hit me that I wasn't necessarily expecting."
Thank god for a mom's night out at the Emmys!