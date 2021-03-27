Mandy Moore Shares New Photo of Baby Gus as She Struggles With Post-Pregnancy Ailment

Watch : Mandy Moore Gives Birth to Baby No. 1!

Mandy Moore is basking in motherhood bliss while also dealing with a lingering health issue from her pregnancy.

The 36-year-old This Is Us actress and singer gave birth last month to her and husband Taylor Goldsmith's first child, son August Harrison Goldsmith, nicknamed Gus. Weeks before welcoming the baby, Mandy revealed she was diagnosed with low platelets, which makes it difficult for blood to clot normally. The ailment is a common pregnancy complication but can also be a standalone immune disorder. On Friday, March 26, the star gave fans a health update and also revealed she hopes to have a second child someday.

"Back at the hematologist to see if my platelets have gone up since having the baby," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Platelets are going up but still not great. I'm on a mission to do whatever I can to get them to a solid place so I don't have to wonder or worry during the next pregnancy. Have to wait a few more months to absolutely confirm that it's in fact ITP [immune thrombocytopenia] and wasn't gestational thrombocytopenia."