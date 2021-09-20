All About the Textured Jewelry Trend You’ll See Everywhere This Fall

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

We will miss summer, but we are so looking forward to fall shopping. Our shopping editors have been keeping track of all the top trends including carry-all bags, mini dresses, sweater vests, boots, crop tops, slip dresses, and loafers, but we cannot forget about jewelry. A look isn't complete without some jewelry, right? This fall, we've been seeing a lot of textured pieces in gold, silver, rose gold, black, and some fun colors. Texture is a fun way to switch things up, add some sophistication, keep things interesting, and get (lots of) compliments.

If you're looking for some on trend jewelry, check out these stunning necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings that we found from Kohl's, Venus, Amazon, Adina's Jewels, Nordstrom, Target, Etsy, Revolve, Lulus, Gorjana, Nordstrom Rack, Zaxie, and Kendra Scott,