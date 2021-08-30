Mini Dresses You Can Take From Summer to Fall

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Fall 2021 will be here before we know it, which means (eventually) saying goodbye to our jean shorts and sandals. However, that doesn't mean we need to leave all of our summer fashion behind. A mini dress is a great piece to wear all year round, especially if you style it with the seasonal weather in mind.
If you're in the mood to shop, check out these mini dresses that you can take from summer to fall from Venus, Lulus, Free People, Urban Outfitters, Madewell, Nordstrom, Abercrombie, Amazon, and more.
Venus Belted A-Line Denim Dress
This denim dress is perfect for a summer barbecue. It would be perfect for fall with a cute pair of boots.
Free People Sweet Talker Mini Dress
Florals aren't just for summer. This burgundy dress is a versatile piece you can wear during any season. It's also available in blue and beige floral prints, which are just as cute. Throw on a sweater or a light jacket with some closed-toe shoes and you'll be ready for autumn.
Lulus Casual Allure Dark Mustard Back Cutout Short Sleeve Mini Dress
This yellow mini dress is a reminder to embrace bold colors all year round. You can wear this casually or you can dress it up with some accessories and footwear.
Motel Jeeves Floral Mini Dress
You can never go wrong with floral in the summer. If you add a sweater and some booties, you'll be all set for the fall. This mini is available in several prints with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL.
Madewell Silk Button-Front Tie-Sleeve Retro Dress in Flutter-By Floral
Rock this floral-printed silk number with sandals for a summer party or you can throw on a pair of knee-high boots when the temperatures cool down.
Los Angeles Apparel Satin Charmeuse Mini Slip Dress
Sometimes, the hot weather can make dressing up a difficult task, but a slip dress is the perfect piece to wear in the summer. You won't overheat and you'll look stylish in this animal print. You can wear a t-shirt under neath or black leather jacket on top of this slip dress to work it into your fall wardrobe.
Asos Design Mini Tea Dress in Black Based Spot
There's just something so sophisticated about black and white polka dots. You can wear this dress casually or you can easily dress it up with a pair of heels and some red lipstick. In the cool weather, you can throw on a black jacket and some black booties with this mini dress.
Abercrombie Polo Elevated Knit Mini Dress
This slim-fitting knit dress is available in light blue, coral, and black. You can easily style any one of those colors to work during any season.
Volcom High Wired Trapeze Dress
If you think about it, animal print is really just a bunch of neutral mixed together. Embrace the print in the summer and the fall. How cool would you look with this Volcom dress and a black leather jacket?
BTFBM Women's 2021 Casual Crew Neck Short Sleeve
This mini dress has 12,900+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers. It's available in 33 colors and it's just such a staple piece. You can layer some jewelry to dress things up. Throw on a pair of boots to add a little warmth during the autumn. Or you can just wear it on its own the summer. The possibilities are truly endless with this one.
Venus Long And Lean Dress
Venus turned the best-selling Long and Lean Tee into a mini dress that you're going to be obsessed with. You can get this in coral, red, black, and olive and there are so many ways to style the frock.
Lulus Harbor Point Olive Green Wrap Dress
You will look and feel chic the second you slip into the Lulus Harbor Point Olive Green Wrap Dress. You can also wear it in yellow or white. The fabric is breezy enough for summer comfort, but that olive color is just so nice for fall.
Free People Katie Denim Dress
This retro-inspired denim dress would be great for an outdoor event. Put on a pair of brown boots for the fall and just like that you have an on-point autumn ensemble.
Los Angeles Apparel Ultra Heavy Knit Ribbed V Neck Dress
This knit mini dress hugs your curves in all the right places. Wear it on its own for a summer outing or you can add a jacket to the look for fall. There are four stunning colorways to choose from.
BP Printed Babydoll Minidress
This airy babydoll dress is light for comfort in warm weather. You can style it with some combat boots when the summer ends.
Yobecho Womens Summer Ruffle Sleeve Sweetheart Mini Dress
You can get this ruffle sleeve mini dress in green, blue, black, red, brown, and yellow. The florals work for spring and summer and the dark colors are just so spot-on for autumn. This short floral dress has 3,800+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon customers.
Lulus Reason to Be Dusty Pink Floral Print Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress
Go floral, but make it fall with this off-the-shoulder mini. It's available in pink and blue prints. Add a white trench coat and some booties to autumn up the look.
Free People Gracie Plaid Set
This two-piece set is just too cool to pass up. You can wear each piece together or separately for endless looks. It's available in two different plaid prints.
