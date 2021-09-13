11 Ways to Wear the Sweater Vest Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

What's old is new again, sweater vests are everywhere this season and there are so many unique ways to rock the popular fall trend. We've seen Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Madison Beer, Yara Shahidi, Shawn Mendes, and Schitt's Creek alum Annie Murphy wearing sweater vests. If you want want to get in on craze, the best way to do that is to wear it in a way that suits your own personal style.

If you're a crop top kind of girl, then go for a cropped sweater vest. If you wear biker shorts every day, pair them with an oversized sweater vest. There are so many different styling options to fit each and every aesthetic. Of course, we can't just skip over the classic sweater vest and pleated skirt pairing, but there are some fashionable outfit ideas that you may not have thought of, like a sweater vest and a graphic t-shirt or a sweater vest with a pair of high-waisted shorts.

We came up with outfit ideas so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see some styling inspo along with some great sweater vests that you can get at Macy's, Boohoo, Amazon, SHEIN, Etsy, Abercrombie, H&M, and more.