11 Ways to Wear the Sweater Vest Trend

What's old is new again, sweater vests are everywhere this season and there are so many unique ways to rock the popular fall trend. We've seen Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Madison Beer, Yara Shahidi, Shawn Mendes, and Schitt's Creek alum Annie Murphy wearing sweater vests. If you want want to get in on craze, the best way to do that is to wear it in a way that suits your own personal style.
If you're a crop top kind of girl, then go for a cropped sweater vest. If you wear biker shorts every day, pair them with an oversized sweater vest. There are so many different styling options to fit each and every aesthetic. Of course, we can't just skip over the classic sweater vest and pleated skirt pairing, but there are some fashionable outfit ideas that you may not have thought of, like a sweater vest and a graphic t-shirt or a sweater vest with a pair of high-waisted shorts.
We came up with outfit ideas so you don't have to. Keep on scrolling to see some styling inspo along with some great sweater vests that you can get at Macy's, Boohoo, Amazon, SHEIN, Etsy, Abercrombie, H&M, and more.
Look 1: A Cropped Sweater Vest Over an Oversized Button-Down Shirt
Wear an oversized button-down shirt as a mini dress with a sweater vest on top, for a Gossip Girl-esque style. Combat boots work perfectly with this look. We even found a cute ivory bag to complement the ensemble. Top off the style with this darling satin hair tie that you can also wear as a bracelet.
Boohoo Madison Beer Boxy Crop Knit Tank Top
This sweater vest is from Madison Beer's Boohoo drop. The cropped design puts a fun spin on the classic style. It's also available in white. This is one of those items that you will keep in your closet and re-style in many different ways for years to come.
Boohoo Madison Beer Curved Hem Extreme Oversized Shirt
Do. Not. Sleep. On. White. Button-Downs. Yes, talking about a white button-down shirt doesn't seem exciting, but keep an open mind and think of all the creative ways you can style it, especially this oversized one, which works perfectly as a mini dress underneath a sweater vest. It's also available in a beautiful light blue.
Crown Vintage Telinda Combat Boot
Refresh your fall boot collection with a new pair of combat boots. They bring a sense of cool to every outfit, especially if you're rocking a sweater vest. This Crown Vintage pair is fashionable and incredibly durable in cold weather. The ankle boots have a rugged traction slow and a low block heel.
DeepMeow Cloud Clutch Purses
You didn't think we were going to leave you hanging without accessories, did you? Don't worry. We thought about this outfit all the way through. How cute is this cloud bag? The ivory bag looks great with this outfit and there's a pretty light blue bag that would also work. The adorable purse is also available in pink and brown. Warning: you are about to get a lot of compliments everywhere you go.
Pack of 2 Knotted Bow Hair Scrunchies
These are just so darling. If you're going to rock a ponytail, a bun, or a half-up-half-down style, you might as well have an adorable hair tie. These satin-soft scrunchies are available in a set of two and there are so many different color options to choose from.
Look 2: A Full-Length Sweater Vest Paired With Jeans and White Sneakers
Yes, an argyle sweater vest can be a part of a streetwear-inspired look. Bring a sense of casual to your sweater vest with a pair of jeans and some crisp, white sneakers.
SHEIN Argyle Pattern Sweater Vest
Argyle doesn't have to be traditional. Why not go pink? If you're looking for another unique option, this sweater vest also comes in lime green. If you want to go classic, there are beige and navy argyle sweater vests too.
Madwell Curvy Roadtripper Authentic Skinny Jeans in Conroe Wash
We will always rely on Madewell for jeans because (as the name suggests) they are all made well. This particular pair is available in plus, petite, standard, and tall sizes. These jeans have comfy stretch and a high-rise waist.
Kohl's Nike Court Royale 2 Mid Women's Sneakers
It doesn't get any cooler than a pair of all-white Nike sneakers. The pairing with the sweater vest is just effortlessly fashionable.
Coach Rori Shoulder Bag
And, of course, we found a great shoulder bag that coordinates with this ensemble and it's on sale! This refined, pebble leather bag has multiple pockets on the inside and outside. It's also available in black, grey, yellow, and green.
Look 3: Black on Black on Black
You can never go wrong with an all-black outfit, especially with some white accents. It's the perfect combination of effortless and chic. We styled this sweater vest with a black long-sleeve bodysuit and some black ripped jeans.
Sugar Moon Juniors' Cable-Knit Sweater Vest
If you love black with white, get this sweater vest. If you love white with black, that option is also available too. This Is a great top on its own or over a bodysuit like we have in this look here.
Express Body Contour Scoop Neck Double Layer Thong Bodysuit
This bodysuit smooths, sculpts, and defines. It is such an essential piece that you can wear on its own or under a sweater vest (hint, hint). This is available in so many colors. You're going to want them all!
Madewell 10' High-Rise Roadtripper Supersoft Jeans in Davie Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
These jeans are super soft and stretchy with some rips at the knee. These are the perfect juxtaposition to the black and white sweater vest.
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women Vegan Leather Crocodile Purse
You can use this simple and chic small shoulder bag to replace you big bulky purses when running errands or going for a quick bite to eat. And, of course, it's a great addition to this sweater vest look. It's also available in seven other colors.
Sugar Kaedy Women's Combat Boots
We probably all have a pair of black combat boots at this point, but why not switch things up with these white boots with black actions. They're much more versatile than you realize and the perfect shoes for your sweater vest look.
Look 4: An Oversized Sweater Vest With Biker Shorts
If you live in biker shorts and dread the idea of "dressing up," there is a compromise to be made. Wear the biker shorts you have and love with an oversized sweater vest. You can layer that over over a button-down shirt if you want.
Wool Blend Cable Knitted Sweater Vest
An oversized sweater vest is the piece you need for layering season. This one is available in light blue, beige, and grey.
Boohoo Madison Beer Curved Hem Extreme Oversized Shirt
Do. Not. Sleep. On. White. Button-Downs. Yes, we are talking about a white button-down shirt again. This is just such an essential for sweater vest styling and in general. This one also comes in light blue.
Baleaf Women's High Waist Biker Shorts
These are the best biker shorts on Amazon. They have 44,600+ five-star reviews. Who couldn't use a new pair of biker shorts? Especially now that they're such a fashionable pairing with an oversized sweater vest. They're stylish, they're functional, and they're a must-buy. Plus, there are so many lengths and colors available.
Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers
If you're a girl on the go, you need to add a pair of Allbirds Tree Breezers to your wardrobe (and this outfit, specifically, of course). The shoes are incredibly comfortable and flexible, they minimize odor, and they're machine washable. Kate Hudson, Hilary Duff, and Chris Pratt have all been spotted wearing Allbirds.
JW PEI Crocodile Crossbody Shoulder Bag Flap
And, you can't forget about the bag. JW PEI's vegan leather bags are water-resistant and withstand many years of use. This crossbody is perfect for many occasions and it's roomy enough to fit your phone, cards, wallet, makeup, and other essentials. JW PEI is another celeb-worn brand, which has been spotted on Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski, and many other stars.
Look 5: A Sweater Vest With a Turtle Neck and Shorts
Yes, it's fall, but that doesn't mean you need to leave your shorts behind with your summer wardrobe. A sweater vest is the perfect way to turn your favorite shorts into a fall piece, especially if you layer it with a turtleneck bodysuit. You can keep the fall vibes going with a closed-toe, lace-up wedge and a suede bag.
Betonsa Knitted Cotton V-Neck Vest
This is a high-quality sweater vest that's incredible versatile with sizes ranging from small to 5XL. It's available in so many colors and would look great on men, women, and children. And, again, we have to insist that it would be such a fashionable look with a pair of high-waisted shorts.
Old Navy High-Waisted Soft-Twill Utility Shorts for Women
These high-waisted shorts can be easily dress up or dressed down. They're available in so many versatile colors with sizes ranging from XS to 4X. If you style them properly, you can wear shorts all year round, trust us on this.
Free People Seamless Turtleneck Bodysuit
Just like most Free People bodysuits, this turtleneck is incredibly soft. This is a great layering piece and it is a timelessly chic piece on its own. Get this in every color. Trust us.
Dream Pairs Women's Casual Fashion Lace Up Low Wedge Heel Booties
When you hear "wedge," many of us think sandals, but a closed-toe wedge is such a style staple for fall and winter. These are available in many colors to complete your sweater vest ensembles.
Afkomst Drawstring Bucket Bag
A suede bag is the perfect fall accessory. You may not think you can wear shorts in the fall, but with a sweater vest and a suede bag, you have the perfect autumn outfit. This suede bag comes in black, brown, and navy.
Look 6: A Sweater Vest With a T-Shirt and Baggy Jeans
If rocking a sweater vest is outside of your usual, it doesn't have to be a big deal. Just emphasize the casual by wearing a sweater vest over a plain-white t-shirt along with some loose jeans and white tennis shoes.
V Neck Knitted Sweater Vest
This sweater vest is available in solids, argyle prints, houndstooth prints, and even a strawberry print. This is a great price point if you want to branch out wearing a sweater vest for the first time too!
Hanes Women’s Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-shirt
You can never have too many white short-sleeve t-shirts. This Hanes option has 21,800+ five-star reviews from happy Amazon customers. Wear this with a sweater vest, on its own, or with other pieces you already have in your wardrobe.
BDG High-Waisted Baggy Jean - Medium Wash
Yes, you can wear a sweater vest with your favorite everyday, loose, baggy jeans. This pair is high waisted with a straight leg that hits below your ankle.
Keds Women's Champion Canvas Sneaker
This shoe defines the term "classic sneaker." This go-with-everything style is just what you need with your favorite sweater vest.
Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag
This light blue tote perfectly coordinates with the navy argyle sweater, but we have to emphasize our love for this bag in general. It's available in more than 100 different colors and it has more than 24,500 five-star Amazon reviews.
Look 7: A Sweater Vest Over a Sweater Paired With a Tennis Skirt
Why throw in one trend when you can opt for a few? Stand out with some leopard print. Amp up the warmth by putting a sweater vest over a long-sleeve sweater. Lean into the prep school vibes with a tennis skirt. And if you really just want to go all out (and give yourself a little extra warmth), slip on some over-the-knee socks.
Leopard Print Sweater Vest
If you love animal print, this is the perfect way for you to try out the sweater vest trend.
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Long-Sleeve Cable Crewneck Sweater
Embrace the cozy by layering a sweater vest over a sweater. This one is available in so many colors.
Hoerev High Waist Pleated Skater Tennis Skirt
Tennis skirts aren't just for the court and you don't need warm weather as an excuse to wear them. Styling a tennis skirt with a sweater vest instantly turns it into a fall piece. That's especially true with a long-sleeve sweater underneath and some high socks. A tennis skirt can be so autumn if you put some thought into styling.
Ordenado Womens Thigh High Socks
Over-the-knee socks are functional, fashionable, and the perfect way to add some prep to your fall outfits.
Abound Cora Croc Embossed Ankle Bootie
Wearing those over-the-knee socks with these ankle booties is a fashionable finish to this sweater vest ensemble.
Look 8: A Sweater Vest Dress Over a Sheer Blouse
A sweater vest-style dress over a sheer blouse is a sophisticated take on the trending style.
Abercrombie Sweater Vest Mini Dress
If you're not totally sure how to style a sweater vest, opt for the ease of a dress instead. This Abercrombie sweater vest dress comes in white and houndstooth.
Abercrombie Long-Sleeve Sheer Button-Up Shirt
That sweater vest dress looks great on its own, but try it out with a sheer, black top underneath. This see-through button-down top also comes in white and burgundy.
Skims Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette in Onyx
Wear a black bralette underneath that sheer button-down top. This bralette from Kim Kardashian's Skims has 2-ply supportive stretch and second-skin level softness that you'll want to wear every single day.
Asos Design Electric High Heeled Ankle Boots in Black
Showcase your legs in this sweater vest mini dress by wearing it with a pair of high-heeled ankle boots. These have a unique flared heel.
Imunde Black Leather Shoulder Bag
If you're looking for a carry-all hobo bag, this is a very practical bag. The slouchy purse can even fit a 15-inch laptop. It comes with a matching zippered pouch so you can separate your smaller accessories.
Look 9: A Sweater Vest With a Midi Skirt
By now, you've probably realized that you can wear a sweater vest with almost any bottom. A mid-length skirt is so nice for the autumn months, especially in plaid. A plaid skirt and a sweater vest is just the epitome of fall vibes.
H&M Rib-Knit Sweater Vest
This oversized, rib-knit sweater vest has shoulder pads and angled slits on the side. It comes in brown and cream.
SHEIN Plaid A-line Skirt
That ribbed sweater vest looks great with this brown, plaid mid-length skirt.
Crown Vintage Maiy 2 Bootie
These chocolate brown boots would look great with that sweater vest outfit and so many other outfits you'll wear this season.
Free People Nicolette Suede Crossbody
This suede crossbody bag is great to carry all of your essentials from day to night. There are so many stylish colors to choose from too.
Look 10: A Sweater Vest With Leather Leggings
Give that sweater vest prep some rock 'n roll edge with a pair of faux leather leggings.
Safrisior Oversized Houndstooth Knitted Vest Sweater
Houndsooth is one of the major fall trends. This sweater vest is available in that classic black and white houndstooth print and other colors including pink, lilac, bright green, and orange.
OMSJ Women Button Down Shirts
Wear that houndstooth sweater vest on its own or you can layer it over a black button-down shirt when it's a little chilly out.
Women's Simply Vera Vera Wang High Rise Faux Leather Shaping Leggings
These chic, faux leather leggings are a must-have item for your wardrobe. They have moderate compression and a high-rise waist. If you want to put an unexpected spin on a sweater vest, try wearing it with a pair of faux leather pants.
Amazon Essentials Women's Ankle Boot
These ankle boots are modern, minimalistic chic. They have a padded insole with 6mm memory foam for maximal comfort. A black pair looks great with this outfit, but there are other colors to choose as well.
Persaman New York Julie Puffer Quilted Tote Bag
It's puffy coat season and puffy purse season. Get in on the trend with this bag. It has an athletic design and storage to carry your every day must-have items.
Look 11: A Button-Down Sweater Vest With a Graphic T-Shirt and Trousers
A sweater vest with buttons means you have lots of styling options. Use this as an opportunity to showcase your favorite graphic t-shirt celebrating your favorite movie character or band. Maximize your comfort with some slip-on trousers.
Aeneontrue Knit Vest Button Down Sweater Tops
You can button this sweater vest all the way up, leave it completely open, or just go for some of the buttons. There are so many cute outfits to create with this one.
Fifth Sun Clueless Cher '90s T-Shirt
This t-shirt is the perfect tribute to one of the most iconic movie characters. Cher wouldn't wear a graphic t-shirt back in the day, but maybe she would in 2021, especially if she could prep it up with a sweater vest on top.
Express High Waisted Pleated Pull-On Trouser Pant
These high-rise trousers are incredibly comfortable, but they look polished. It's the best of both worlds and great complement to the sweater vest/graphic t-shirt combo.
Amazon Essentials Women's Belice Ballet Flat
These ballet flats have more than 20,100 five-star reviews from happy Amazon shoppers. This grey pair coordinates well with this outfit, but there are so many versatile colors to choose from.
Anthropologie Envelope Crossbody Bag
You can remove this bag's straps to use it as a clutch. Or you can make it your everyday crossbody bag. It comes in three other perfect-for-fall colors.
If you're looking for more great fashions, check out these mini dresses that you can easily take from summer to fall.