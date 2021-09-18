Kim Cattrall Reunites With Sex and the City Costume Designer for Fun NYC Outing

We couldn't help but wonder...how did this fabulous Sex and the City reunion come about?
Kim Cattrall might not reprise her role as Samantha Jones in HBO's new revival series—And Just Like That—but that doesn't mean she's moved on from the franchise completely.
On Friday, Sept. 19, the actress revealed that she hung out with SATC costume designer Patricia Field, who is also known for her work on The Devil Wears Prada, Ugly Betty and Emily in Paris.
The two gal pals enjoyed a fun night out in New York City and even snapped a stylish selfie to prove it. Both Kim and Patricia took to Instagram to share a glimpse into their reunion.
"Celebrating tonight with the amazing @patriciafield," Kim captioned her post, with the costume designer writing on her page, "Friends in NYC [red heart emoji] Celebrating life with @kimcattrall! Tag your bestie in the comments below."
Their girls' night out comes a few months after they were spotted hanging out in May. Taking to Twitter at the time, Kim wrote, "My dinner with @Pat_Field A true friend and confidant."
Sadly, Kim isn't returning to the small screen for SATC's upcoming reboot.
The actress, who has been candid about not wanting to work on SATC-related projects, hasn't publicly spoken out about her absence from And Just Like That. However, she did "like" a fan's Twitter post in January that offered some insight into her thoughts.
"I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is great example of putting yourself first," the tweet, posted on Jan. 11, read. "Well done @KimCattrall."
As for Patricia? The costume designer is currently booked and busy working on the second season of Emily in Paris.
