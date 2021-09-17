Grimes Reveals Why Her and Elon Musk's Son Calls Her By Her First Name Only

Watch : Grimes' Massive "Alien Scars" Back Tattoo Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Grimes and Elon Musk's young son is on a first-name basis with his mom.

On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, was featured in a Vogue video showing herself getting ready for the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13. Grimes attended the New York City fashion event in an Iris van Herpen gown inspired by director David Lynch's 1984 film adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel Dune.

While getting dressed up for the evening on Monday, Sept. 13, Grimes shared tidbits about her personal life. During this informal discussion, Grimes shared why welcoming 16-month-old son X Æ A-Xii with longtime partner Elon, 50, in May 2020 was a major moment for her in a variety of ways.

"I think having a baby was a big rebirth for me, like artistically," she told the outlet. "Being a mother—feels weird to say. For some reason, I don't identify with that word."