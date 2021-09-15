Met GalaBachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Exclusive

Kristen Bell Is Ice Cold to Dax Shepard in Hilariously Frosty Family Game Fight Preview

Kristen Bell gives husband and Family Game Fight co-host Dax Shepard the cold shoulder during a LOL-worthy sneak peek at the brutal game, "Brain Freeze." Watch now!

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 15, 2021 7:00 PMTags
TVReality TVNBCExclusivesKristen BellDax ShepardCouplesCompetitionsNBCU
Watch: Kristen Bell Prompts BRAIN FREEZE on "Family Game Night"

Bundle up, because Kristen Bell is bringing the winter weather!

In a hilarious sneak peek at NBC's Family Game Fight season finaleairing tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 15, co-host Bell has no problem giving husband Dax Shepard the cold (head and) shoulder. Bell quizzes a competing family on things they would see on a road trip.

"Remember, you need to guess two things correctly to make it to Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000," Bell states in the exclusive preview above.

The competitors guess cars (correct) and then monuments, which is a resounding no. Set against the backdrop of an icicle-filled stage, Bell simply says, "I'm very sorry to do that," and hits the buzzer. A bucket of ice falls on each family member, plus Shepard! "That's a Brain Freeze," Bell sighs, explaining the title of the shocking game. 

Shepard gasps before joking, "Terrible, terrible experience. Shame on you. Shame on you, NBC. Shame on you, viewer!"

photos
Funniest Celeb Game Face Moments Ever

As Bell concludes while cringing: "I don't like this game." 

NBC

Watch the chilling clip above!

Family Game Fight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Is This ABC’s New Bachelor? See the Photos Raising Eyebrows

2

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

3

Watch Selena Gomez Debut New Helix Piercing During Friends' Night Out

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Is This ABC’s New Bachelor? See the Photos Raising Eyebrows

2

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had Fat Removed From Her Cheeks

3

Watch Selena Gomez Debut New Helix Piercing During Friends' Night Out

4

Kendall Jenner Reveals Which of Her Nieces Has a Crush on Devin Booker

5

Bella Hadid Clarifies COVID Vaccination Status After Met Gala Absence