See Kristen Bell & Dax Shepherd Get Silly in Bed in Family Game Fight Preview

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard can read each others' minds in the bedroom...literally.
The beloved married couple and co-hosts of NBC's Family Game Fight are seriously good at blindfolded charades as the adorable duo demonstrate in an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, airing Aug. 25.
"I think ladies used to play it in olden times," Kristen explains while they're both wearing eye masks during a game of "Between the Sheets." "It was like a really cool game, maybe outside."
Dax accurately guesses croquet stick, before describing a yoga mat to Kristen.
"OK, you lay on this with your downward dog..." he starts, before the Veronica Mars alum knows exactly what he's talking about.
The couple wear matching striped pajamas and sit side-by-side in a huge grey velvet bed. "We are on fire today!" Kristen says gleefully as clogs, license plates and a brush are all new mystery objects for the game, with two competing families of four looking on.
Turns out, Kristen and Dax's relationship was all fun and games from the start.
"For one of our first dates, I invited Dax over for a game night at my house with a bunch of friends," Kristen previously said in a press statement.
"He said he fell in love with me there because I was a very tiny person bossing everyone around. I fell in love with him too because he's a very large person who could boss everyone around, but chooses not to. I'm so excited to host Family Game Fight and play all day with my best friend."
Dax added, "Kristen is my favorite human to work with. She's the most consistently funny, playful and joyful scene partner I've ever had. She's also incredibly fun to look at."
Watch the endearing clip above!
Family Game Fight airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)