Kristen Bell Is Ice Cold to Dax Shepard in Hilariously Frosty Family Game Fight Preview

Bundle up, because Kristen Bell is bringing the winter weather!
In a hilarious sneak peek at NBC's Family Game Fight season finale, airing tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 15, co-host Bell has no problem giving husband Dax Shepard the cold (head and) shoulder. Bell quizzes a competing family on things they would see on a road trip.
"Remember, you need to guess two things correctly to make it to Spin Cycle for a chance to win $100,000," Bell states in the exclusive preview above.
The competitors guess cars (correct) and then monuments, which is a resounding no. Set against the backdrop of an icicle-filled stage, Bell simply says, "I'm very sorry to do that," and hits the buzzer. A bucket of ice falls on each family member, plus Shepard! "That's a Brain Freeze," Bell sighs, explaining the title of the shocking game.
Shepard gasps before joking, "Terrible, terrible experience. Shame on you. Shame on you, NBC. Shame on you, viewer!"
As Bell concludes while cringing: "I don't like this game."
Watch the chilling clip above!
Family Game Fight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)