Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Want to Interview This Celeb on The Morning Show

Watch : Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston on "Morning Show" Return

Filming The Morning Show is a lot harder than it looks.

Let's just say, neither AppleTV+ stars Reese Witherspoon or Jennifer Aniston would want to be news anchors IRL! And, there was plenty of pressure to navigate season two plot lines.

As Witherspoon exclusively explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 15, she does not envy "having to tell the good news and the bad news at the same time," onscreen. "It's just a lot," Witherspoon summed up.

Aniston added, "The hours that you have to live, the morning, the information you constantly have to take into your brain on a daily basis...We get to shut off the news and say, 'I need a break for the next couple of days.'"

The two co-stars portray rival anchors on a fictional news show in the second season of the critically-acclaimed series, returning Friday, Sept. 17. And, fans can expect season two of The Morning Show to be just as riveting as the award-winning first season.