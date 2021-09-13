Lil Nas X's Gold Armor Unveiling Proves Lady Gaga Isn't the One Star to Nail a Met Gala Outfit Change

Watch : Saweetie Wears Dress with 10 Million Crystals at 2021 Met Gala

Lil Nas X is clearly going to keep grabbing fans' attention until he can't no more.

On Monday, Sept. 13, the 22-year-old rapper made quite the memorable arrival on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet, as he showed off three different Versace looks. He started off with a regal robe, which he then removed to reveal a gold armor-type outfit that some social media users likened to C-3PO. Finally, he got down to a shimmering bodysuit.

His outfit changes called to mind Lady Gaga's multiple looks for 2019's Camp. While speaking to actress Keke Palmer, Lil Nas X described his Met Gala vibe as "sexy and slutty."

The music star has recently made headlines for his boundary-pushing style choices. On Sunday, Sept. 12, he appeared at the 2021 MTV VMAs in a purple, crystal-encrusted Versace pantsuit with accompanying side train to pick up multiple awards, including Video of the Year.

After the awards show wrapped up, Lil Nas X teased his Met Gala plans during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We finna give y'all something," the star said. "It's gonna be a week. This is not a moment—this is a week, baby!"

It's clear that he doesn't feel pressure to live up to anyone else's expectations for him. Earlier this month, he was featured in a photo shoot that showed him appearing to be pregnant.