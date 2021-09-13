Lil Nas X Brings the Drama to the MTV VMAs Red Carpet With a Bold Train

Watch : Lil Nas X Divides the Internet With "Pregnancy" Photoshoot

He may be "pregnant" with a new album, but Lil Nas X just delivered something just as major: his outfit at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The "MONTERO" singer stepped out at the Barclays Center for the award show on Sunday, Sept. 12 in head-to-toe purple. The performer, who is nominated in six categories including Video of the Year, arrived looking like the style star he is in a custom Versace lilac pantsuit embellished with shimmering crystals.

The glamour didn't stop there. The off-the-shoulder look also featured a sweeping side train for some much-appreciated drama. From behind, the suit featured a lace-up back adding even more edge.

Clearly, the 22-year-old star understood the fashion assignment because his show-stopping outfit immediately caused quite the splash online, drawing comparisons to Prince and Little Richard. After all, when it comes to the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, subtlety isn't really on the menu. Luckily, we can always count on Lil Nas X to serve up some unforgettable looks.