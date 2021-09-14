Did Kanye West Attend the 2021 Met Gala With Kim Kardashian? The Truth About Her Masked Date

In fashion we trust!
Kimye fans were sent into a frenzy after a mystery man in a masked ensemble, who looked eerily similar to Kanye West, accompanied Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13.
Not to mention, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's outfit alone created much chatter online after she made a dramatic red carpet entrance in a very risqué and very polarizing look by Balenciaga.
For the momentous occasion, Kim donned a full-body get-up that featured a black face covering that she paired with a body-hugging T-shirt dress, catsuit and jersey boots.
While many believed that Kanye made a surprise appearance at the fashion extravaganza, a source exclusively tells E! News he didn't attend the Met Ball.
Instead, the person standing by the KKW Beauty founder's side in an incognito look was none other than designer Demna Gvasalia, who is the creative director of Balenciaga.
Despite Kanye's no-show at this year's Met Gala, the insider tells E! News, "His presence will be felt on the carpet."
"It was him who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga," the source explains, adding that it's a new fashion era for Kim, "This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement. No logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her."
The insider continues, "Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people's imagination through art. It's the ultimate confidence."
In fact, the SKIMS founder has donned many BDSM-inspired ensembles in recent weeks.
Just this past weekend, Kim stepped out in a jaw-dropping head-to-toe leather look—complete with a matching face covering—for New York Fashion Week. To no one's surprise, she sizzled in the bondage-inspired Balenciaga design.
Both Kim and Kanye, who she filed for divorce in February, have occasionally worn similar face coverings by the luxury brand. Last month, the reality TV star turned heads when she looked unrecognizable in a masked bodysuit during the rapper's Donda album listening party in Atlanta.
At the final Donda listening party in late August, Kim switched up her style and stunned in a striking haute couture wedding dress by Balenciaga. She even joined Kanye on stage to show her support for him.
"Kanye asked her to do something and Kim was happy to do it," a source close to the beauty mogul told E! News. "She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future. She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him."
A second insider echoed similar sentiments, adding, "She knew how much this meant to him and was honored to be involved. The wedding dress was symbolic of their relationship and for the song. It was not a vow renewal. There is still so much love between the two, but they aren't reconciling."
