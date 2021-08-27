Where Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Really Stand After Intimate Donda Event

Here comes the bride, all dressed in white...
On Thursday, Aug. 26, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got the Internet talking once again when they re-created their wedding at the latest Donda listening party. During the final song, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star appeared in a Balenciaga Couture wedding gown for a moment you have to see to believe.
While some fans thought the act could symbolize that the exes are back together, multiple sources exclusively tell E! News it's just not the case.
"Kanye asked her to do something and Kim was happy to do it," a source close to the KKW Beauty founder explained. "She has always supported his work and will continue to do that in the future. She enjoys collaborating with Kanye. They have a bond for life and she wants to be there for him."
A second source added that Kim realizes how special this new album, which is dedicated to Kanye's late mother, Donda West, is for the rapper. When she was asked to be part of the event at Chicago's Soldier Field, the mom of four happily agreed.
"She knew how much this meant to him and was honored to be involved," an insider shared with E! News. "The wedding dress was symbolic of their relationship and for the song. It was not a vow renewal. There is still so much love between the two, but they aren't reconciling."
Instead, the duo is focused on co-parenting their four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 2. In fact, Kim was excited to bring the kids along to the show to support their dad.
As our insider explained, "They all think it's really fun and cool to see what their dad does onstage."
Back in February, Kim filed for divorce from the Grammy winner after six years of marriage. And while the pair initially ceased communication, things between them have improved in recent weeks.
"The tension has subsided and they are good friends now," a source recently shared with E! News. "They really love each other as friends," the source reveals. "It's all working out nicely and they are happy they can do things together as a big family now, instead of keeping it separate."
Donda was initially set to drop on July 23. Apple Music currently has it slated for a Sept. 5 release.