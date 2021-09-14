Jennifer Lopez's 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet Look Will Have Your Jaw On the Floor

Watch : Rihanna, Beyonce & More Stars' Iconic Past Met Gala Looks

Leave it to Jennifer Lopez to leave our jaws on the floor!

During the 2021 Met Gala on Monday, Sept. 13, the actress, singer and all-around fashion powerhouse turned heads for all the right reasons in a look that will once again put her on the top of the Best Dressed list.

In a salute to the evolution of American fashion, Jennifer wore a custom Ralph Lauren gown that featured a plunging neckline. E! News has exclusively learned that the dress was created by a team of 15 artisans over 12 days. The intricate embroidery allows for an ethereal three-dimensional quality giving the gown even more of a wow factor.

Plus, the design is made complete with a faux fur shearling cape, constructed completely by hand and embellished with a light shower of crystal beadwork that took over 200 hours to create.

The "All American" look, which also included DSW shoes, was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn. As for J.Lo's glam, hairstylist Lorenzo Martin made sure his client's hair was perfect under her hat while makeup artist Scott Barnes used J.Lo Beauty to perfect her skin. Tom Bachik also deserves credit for the singer's red carpet nails.