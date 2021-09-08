Andrew Garfield Reflects on "Beautiful" Spider-Man Experience With Ex Emma Stone

Watch : Andrew Garfield Wants to Meet New "Spider-Man" Tom Holland

With great movies come great memories.

For Andrew Garfield, playing Spider-Man on the big screen is a task he won't soon forget. And while portraying a legendary superhero is enough to make any actor grateful, it's the people on and off camera that the 38-year-old star will remember most.

In a new interview with Variety published on Wednesday, Sept. 8, Andrew was asked about his experience working on The Amazing Spider-Man movies. Nearly seven years after the sequel was released, Andrew continues to be filled with happy memories.

"It was only beautiful," he told the publication. "I got to meet Emma [Stone] and work with her and Sally Field. I had karma with [producer] Amy Pascal, who was a mother figure, and we would fight, but ultimately, we loved each other on a deep level."

Andrew continued, "We tried to meet as much in the middle as we could in terms of why I wanted to do this role, and what her needs were as the head of the studio."