Jennifer Aniston's Beauty Brand LolaVie Encourages All to Be "Naturally You"

The next photo featured The Morning Show star's longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan combing some tresses. And then, there was a black and white video that appeared to show a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a photoshoot, complete with wind blowing in women's hair. Considering how truly legendary Jennifer's locks are, it was fair to assume that this beauty line includes hair products, which it does.

On the official website, there were no hints given about the product offerings. There was just a countdown until the launch and the phrase "naturally you," which is so Jennifer Aniston. She has those perfectly, imperfect, natural-looking strands every time we see her. Once, the site launch, the brand name made more sense. If you want to know who Lola is, she is "Someone who owns who they are, believes in themselves, and does things their own way. They live the Lola life. LolaVie, Naturally You."

In the ever-crowded celebrity beauty space, what makes LolaVie different? According to the brand, "what you may not know about Jennifer Aniston is that she's obsessed with medical journals, technological advances, and the latest beauty and health innovations." From those interests, LolaVie was born "to combine the best of science and nature" with the goal to "prove that you don't have to sacrifice one for the other."

This launch has been so mysterious, but we will be able to share so much with you soon. We will be unboxing products from LolaVie later today to give you some inside scoop on how they work, look, smell, and everything else you'll want to know. So far, we see a Glossing Detangler.

The star was very involved in developing the brand, spending "countless hours making sure formulations live up to her standards." And in case you were wondering about the future product launches, the LolaVie site states, "We are very intentional by introducing one product at a time. We want to make sure we get our formulations right and being thoughtful in the products we create takes time." As of this moment, we don't know if this will solely be a haircare brand or if other types of products will launch in the future, but we will be first in line to try every single one.