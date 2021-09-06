Kaley Cuoco Returns to Set With Co-Star Pete Davidson After Karl Cook Breakup

The show must go on!
In what marked her first public sighting since filing for divorce from Karl Cook on Friday, Sept. 3, Kaley Cuoco was back to work on set of her and Pete Davidson's buzzy rom-com, Meet Cute. The co-stars were spotted sharing some sweet PDA as cameras rolled, with The Flight Attendant star outfitted in a yellow gingham frock and Pete in a mechanic's button down.
Late last month, before announcing her split from Karl, Kaley celebrated the end of production on Meet Cute with a snapshot embracing the Saturday Night Live comic.
"What an experience!" she captioned the Aug. 27 Instagram post. "Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a of film.. would do it over and over and over again (get it? It's a time travel joke lol) see the movie and you will understand."
According to Variety, the film ponders the age-old question, "What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?"
Kaley's character will set out to do exactly that when she stumbles upon a time machine and uses it to relive a date with Pete's character.
Unlike Meet Cute's premise, Kaley is unlikely to want to turn back time on her three-year marriage to Karl.
She and the equestrian told E! News in a joint statement, "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."
They declined to offer additional insight, but assured fans their decision to separate was made through an "immense amount of consideration and respect for one another."
As for Pete's love life, he too finds himself newly single following a split from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. Find out what went wrong here.