Kaley Cuoco Returns to Set With Co-Star Pete Davidson After Karl Cook Breakup

Watch : Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage

The show must go on!

In what marked her first public sighting since filing for divorce from Karl Cook on Friday, Sept. 3, Kaley Cuoco was back to work on set of her and Pete Davidson's buzzy rom-com, Meet Cute. The co-stars were spotted sharing some sweet PDA as cameras rolled, with The Flight Attendant star outfitted in a yellow gingham frock and Pete in a mechanic's button down.

Late last month, before announcing her split from Karl, Kaley celebrated the end of production on Meet Cute with a snapshot embracing the Saturday Night Live comic.

"What an experience!" she captioned the Aug. 27 Instagram post. "Loved every single human involved with this special little gem of a of film.. would do it over and over and over again (get it? It's a time travel joke lol) see the movie and you will understand."

According to Variety, the film ponders the age-old question, "What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?"