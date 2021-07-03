Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor Show Sweet PDA at Wimbledon, Their First Public Event

Dearest readers, Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor have taken their romance to Wimbledon.
The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian and 26-year-old Bridgerton actress, who stepped out as a couple in April followings months of dating rumors, were spotted showing PDA while attending the tennis championships in England on her native England on Saturday, July 3 . It marked the first time the pair has been spotted together at a public event, which have been far and between amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Phoebe was photographed hugging Pete and also put her head on his shoulder as he kissed her forehead while they watched tennis star's Roger Federer‘s match against U.K. player Cameron Norrie on day six of the tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. He also kept his hand on her leg for a while at they sat in the Lanson suite next to British comedian Jack Whitehall.
Pete is visiting Phoebe in London as she films the upcoming second season of Bridgerton. He also visited her in late April 22, and the two were photographed together for the first time, hugging and walking together on a grassy knoll in the English countryside.
A source close to Pete later told E! News that the star is "very into Phoebe" and flies back and forth from NYC to the U.K. "any chance he gets."
The insider explains, "He doesn't mind, because he's very excited about spending time with her. She's getting to know him and loving this attention."
See photos of them at Wimbledon: