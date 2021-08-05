See Kaley Cuoco Prank Co-Star Pete Davidson On Set of Their Rom-Com Meet Cute

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Emotionally Thanks Fan For Returning Her Wallet

This movie set has already started off with a big bang.

Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are hard at work co-starring on their next rom-com, Meet Cute, and if the co-stars' late-night adventures are any indication, the movie is gonna be hilarious.

Kaley, 35, posted some behind-the-scenes videos of her on-set antics, sharing how she hysterically pranked Pete while he tried to memorize his lines. Along the way, The Flight Attendant actress also revealed she calls the Saturday Night Live star by his full first name, like a parent would? We have questions.

"Annoying Peter while he's studying has become my favorite pastime," Kaley wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Aug. 5.

The video showed Pete, 27, in a striped shirt while holding up his script. "I'm trying to learn my lines," he told the camera with a straight face. Kaley burst into the background, wearing a white bathrobe and singing Whitney Houston's "Higher Love." Pete cracked up at his co-star's goofiness.