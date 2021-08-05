See Kaley Cuoco Prank Co-Star Pete Davidson On Set of Their Rom-Com Meet Cute

This movie set has already started off with a big bang.
Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson are hard at work co-starring on their next rom-com, Meet Cute, and if the co-stars' late-night adventures are any indication, the movie is gonna be hilarious.
Kaley, 35, posted some behind-the-scenes videos of her on-set antics, sharing how she hysterically pranked Pete while he tried to memorize his lines. Along the way, The Flight Attendant actress also revealed she calls the Saturday Night Live star by his full first name, like a parent would? We have questions.
"Annoying Peter while he's studying has become my favorite pastime," Kaley wrote on her Instagram Story on Thursday, Aug. 5.
The video showed Pete, 27, in a striped shirt while holding up his script. "I'm trying to learn my lines," he told the camera with a straight face. Kaley burst into the background, wearing a white bathrobe and singing Whitney Houston's "Higher Love." Pete cracked up at his co-star's goofiness.
In the next clip, the comedian was shirtless and squinting tiredly, as he explained it was a "really late night, really late night, just working on my [lines]. It's really exhausted [sic]." Kaley enthusiastically jumped into the frame, lip syncing, "All I wanna do is put a drink in my hand" from Eric Church's song "Drink in My Hand." The time stamp was 10:19 p.m.
Kaley captioned the vid, "He also hates my music choices which makes things even more fun."
Just three minutes later, Kaley had switched the playlist to something even louder: Disney's Frozen soundtrack. "I played 'let it go' 300 times," she wrote, alongside a video of him yawning, while she popped up behind his shoulders to lip sync Elsa's powerful lines. He didn't seem to mind, as he giggled at the end.
Honestly, how much coffee does this girl drink?
Kaley went on to seemingly showoff the set of Meet Cute at "the cutest bar ever," with rainbow string lights, red upholstered booths and plenty of pints of beer. The Big Bang Theory alum added the "action" emoji, before sharing pics of her blonde "hair cuteness" as she stepped into the role of Sheila.
According to Deadline, the movie explores the questions: "What would you do if you could travel to your loved ones' past, heal their traumas, fix their problems, and change them into the perfect partner?"
The outlet published another description of Noga Pnueli's script, which read, "When a woman finds a time machine in a downtown Manhattan nail salon, she uses it to keep traveling back in time 24 hours to make her previous night's date perfect."
If the co-stars' behind-the-scenes fun is any indication, it seems Kaley and Pete will have the perfect onscreen chemistry. Both stars are happily taken IRL, with Pete dating Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor and Kaley married to equestrian Karl Cook.
