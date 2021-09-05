Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan Have the Cutest Fifty Shades Reunion

Fancy seeing you here! Hey, remember that time on-camera that we...never mind.
Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, who played sexy pair Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey in the raunchy Fifty Shades movie trilogy, had a casual reunion on Sunday, Sept. 5, at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival, where they are promoting separate projects.
Both stars were all smiles as they posed for pics together outside. The actress sported a tan jacket over a white lace top, blue jeans, black boots and large, tinted glasses, while the actor wore a navy shirt, light gray pants and white tennis shoes. The two also hung out with Matt Dillon.
Johnson and Dornan's reunion marks the first time they have been photographed together since the February 2018 Paris premiere of Fifty Shades Freed, the final film of the trilogy.
At Telluride, the actress is promoting the film The Lost Daughter, directed and co-written by Maggie Gyllenhaal. Dornan is there to promote the movie Belfast.
The actor, who grew up near the Northern Irish capital, stars alongside Outlander's Caitriona Balfe in the '60s drama, directed and written by Kenneth Branagh.
