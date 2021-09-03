Blake Horstmann Says He's "Really Hurt" By Becca Kufrin's Claims About Their Relationship

Watch : "Bachelorette's" Becca Kufrin Confirms Garrett Yrigoyen Split

Blake Horstmann has thoughts about ex Becca Kufrin after she made her Bachelor in Paradise debut.

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Blake shared his feelings about Becca during the Behind the Rose podcast. On the episode, co-host Erik Bradley asked about Becca's own podcast claims that her recent reconnection with Blake was not as romantic as her runner-up from her season of The Bachelorette had made it seem.

"I was hurt by the podcast—and like you said, it's no secret that we were hanging out prior," Blake, 32, said. "My friends certainly know the truth. Most of the people in Bachelor world know the truth. Her friends sure as s--t know the truth. So, it is what it is. The one thing I'm gonna say is maybe Becca is protecting something or someone, and for that I respect her for that. But it just sucks that it happened the way it did."