Becca Kufrin talks wedding plans and also shared a word of advice to Bachelor in Paradise's Blake Horstmann.

The former winner of the 22nd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the lead of the 14th season of The Bachelorette also talked to E! News at the Lulu's Los Angeles pop-up on Friday about her big move to California and her new puppy. But what people really want to know more about are her thoughts on Horstmann and what he's gotten into during this season of Bachelor in Paradise.

In case you forgot already, Horstmann was in Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and recently, he was at the center of a couple of minor scandals. After losing to Garrett Yrigoyen—Kufrin's now-fiancé—Horstsmann joined Bachelor in Paradise season 6 and has since gotten into some drama. On this season of the hit reality series, Horstmann found himself in a bit of a sticky situation between fellow stars Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Kristina Schulman and Tayshia Adams.

Despite his complicated relationships on the show, Kufrin shared some key advice that's not only applicable to Horstmann but past and future contestants as well. "I think everyone learns something from the show whether they had a good time or not. They always just learn something and take away from it so that's all you can ask for," Kufrin tells E! News.