Jimmy Hayes' Widow Shares Devastating Note 2 Days After Funeral About Thinking He's Still "Coming Home"

Kristen Hayes still has a tough time realizing that late husband Jimmy Hayes won't be giving her another hug.
Two days after the late NHL player's funeral was held in the Boston area, Kristen took to Instagram to share a heartrending tribute to the athlete who was found dead at age 31 on Aug. 23 under still-uncertain circumstances.
"Missing your arms wrapped around me extra today," Kristen captioned her post on Wednesday, Sept. 1 that featured two pics of the couple embracing. "Still keep thinking [you're] coming home."
Kristen, who is raising their sons Beau, 2, and Mac, 3 months, went on to share that their oldest son is having trouble understanding the situation.
"Beau races to the door each time it beeps hoping it's you," she continued in the caption. "Gosh, this is hard. I miss you so much."
On Monday, Aug. 30, Kristen addressed the attendees at the funeral by recalling that her husband of three years was "simply the best," per People.
She shared, "You were my soul mate and the best dad to Beau and Mac. I will make sure they know our love story."
A week prior to the services, Jimmy was found unresponsive in the Massachusetts home he shared with Kristen and their children. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene and did not consider his death to be suspicious.
On Wednesday, Aug. 25, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Medical Examiner's Office stated that the autopsy could not conclusively determine a cause of death. According to the statement obtained by E! News, an update on the cause and manner of death would not be expected "for several weeks, when toxicology testing comes back."