Jimmy Hayes' Widow Shares Devastating Note 2 Days After Funeral About Thinking He's Still "Coming Home"

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Kristen Hayes still has a tough time realizing that late husband Jimmy Hayes won't be giving her another hug.

Two days after the late NHL player's funeral was held in the Boston area, Kristen took to Instagram to share a heartrending tribute to the athlete who was found dead at age 31 on Aug. 23 under still-uncertain circumstances.

"Missing your arms wrapped around me extra today," Kristen captioned her post on Wednesday, Sept. 1 that featured two pics of the couple embracing. "Still keep thinking [you're] coming home."

Kristen, who is raising their sons Beau, 2, and Mac, 3 months, went on to share that their oldest son is having trouble understanding the situation.

"Beau races to the door each time it beeps hoping it's you," she continued in the caption. "Gosh, this is hard. I miss you so much."

On Monday, Aug. 30, Kristen addressed the attendees at the funeral by recalling that her husband of three years was "simply the best," per People.