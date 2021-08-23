Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Dead at 31

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

The sports community is mourning the loss of one talented hockey player.

On Monday, Aug. 23, the Boston Bruins confirmed on social media that their former teammate Jimmy Hayes passed away. He was 31.

"The Boston Bruins are heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes," the NHL team shared on Twitter. "Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time."

The men's hockey team from Boston College also paid tribute on social media writing, "Boston College Hockey is heartbroken over the passing of Jimmy Hayes. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Hayes family."

According to the Boston Globe, law enforcement and first responders went to Jimmy's home in Milton in the early morning hours of Aug. 23 where he was pronounced dead. According to police, Jimmy's death is not considered suspicious, but the cause of his passing was not immediately available.