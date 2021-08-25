NHL Star Jimmy Hayes' Wife Shares Final Family Photos Taken Days Before His Death

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

In the wake of Jimmy Hayes' sudden and untimely death, these family photos are all the more precious.

A day after the NHL star's shocking passing at 31 on Aug. 23, his wife Kristen Hayes shared the story behind recent portraits taken of them on the beach with their two sons, 3-month-old Mac and 2-year-old Beau.

"On Wednesday we took family photos," Kristen wrote in an Aug. 24 Instagram post. "Little did I know they would be our last photos of a family of four. I have no words. I'm heartbroken. We miss you. We love you. You should be here."

Little is publicly known about the cause of the athlete's passing. Authorities pronounced him dead at his house in Milton, Mass. on Aug. 23, the Boston Globe reported, citing a law enforcement official. A spokesman for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to the Boston Globe an autopsy will be conducted.

Jimmy, who played hockey for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and the New Jersey Devils during his professional career, got to celebrate son Beau's birthday on Aug. 21 before his death.