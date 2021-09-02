See the Dancing With the Stars Pros Returning for Season 30

Watch : JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars"

Let's get ready to cha-cha-cha to the ballroom.

As excitement continues to grow for a brand-new season of Dancing With the Stars, ABC is ready to announce the professional dancers who will be competing for the Mirrorball trophy in season 30.

According to Entertainment Tonight, dancers Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess and Witney Carson are set to return to the ballroom. As for the male pros, fans can expect to see Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber and Valentin Chmerkovskiy dancing this season.

The announcement comes as more and more celebrities prepare to put on their dancing shoes and compete in the long-running reality show. ABC will officially announce the full cast Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, but the network previously announced Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and pop star JoJo Siwa would be joining the show.