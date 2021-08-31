Is JoJo Fletcher Joining Dancing With the Stars Season 30? She Says...

Watch : "Bachelorette's" Jordan Rodgers Re-Proposes to JoJo Fletcher

JoJo Fletcher is putting some rumors to rest.

The former lead of The Bachelorette took to her Instagram Story on Monday, Aug. 30 to respond to a fan who asked if JoJo would be competing on Dancing With the Stars season 30. The question was posed after JoJo shared footage of herself getting ready for a workout just after the sun rose.

In response to her follower asking, "Are you doing dwts?????," the 30-year-old reality star replied, "Lol everyone dming me this! I'm not, but funny story—I was supposed to do @DancingABC after my season of Bachelorette but ended up not being able to bc of my contract. Womp womp."

Ultimately, she appeared to be a good sport about it and added, "Not sure America could have handled my super sweet dance moves anyways [laughing with tears emojis]."

This was already an exciting time for JoJo, as fiancé Jordan Rodgers, who she met on her season of The Bachelorette that aired in 2016, celebrated his 32nd birthday that very day.