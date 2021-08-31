Is JoJo Fletcher Joining Dancing With the Stars Season 30? She Says...

JoJo Fletcher is putting some rumors to rest.
The former lead of The Bachelorette took to her Instagram Story on Monday, Aug. 30 to respond to a fan who asked if JoJo would be competing on Dancing With the Stars season 30. The question was posed after JoJo shared footage of herself getting ready for a workout just after the sun rose.
In response to her follower asking, "Are you doing dwts?????," the 30-year-old reality star replied, "Lol everyone dming me this! I'm not, but funny story—I was supposed to do @DancingABC after my season of Bachelorette but ended up not being able to bc of my contract. Womp womp."
Ultimately, she appeared to be a good sport about it and added, "Not sure America could have handled my super sweet dance moves anyways [laughing with tears emojis]."
This was already an exciting time for JoJo, as fiancé Jordan Rodgers, who she met on her season of The Bachelorette that aired in 2016, celebrated his 32nd birthday that very day.
"I LOVE celebrating YOU! Happy Birthday to my Love," she captioned a cute photo of the pair. "The one who keeps me laughing, feeling loved and protected, sane when I feel like my heads about to explode (which has been often lately) , and always always is my biggest supporter. Thankful for you everyday."
She isn't the first former Bachelorette to blame the show's contract for preventing a DWTS appearance. In March 2017, Katilyn Bristowe tweeted that she had been offered a spot on the dancing series but that Bachelor franchise creator Mike Fleiss "told me I wasn't allowed. He said he didn't want people wanting fame after his show."
Luckily, all's well that ends well, as Kaitlyn finally got her shot on DWTS season 29 and ended up with the mirrorball trophy! In other words, maybe it's not too late for JoJo to strut her stuff.
As for DWTS season 30, the only two names to have been confirmed so far are Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and Nickelodeon star JoJo Siwa. JoJo will make history as the first celebrity to perform with a same-sex partner. Could two JoJos be hitting the dance floor?
Dancing With the Stars season 30 premieres Sept. 20 on ABC.