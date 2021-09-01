Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween Has All Your Spooky Favorites: See the Complete Schedule

Watch : "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

Spooky season is almost upon us!

On Wednesday, Sept. 1, Freeform released the complete schedule for their annual 31 Nights of Halloween event. And, before you start to run amuck, we promise you'll have plenty of chances to catch your Halloween favorites, like Hocus Pocus. In fact, you'll have 14 opportunities to watch the Disney classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Of course, this isn't the only film to look forward to during the television event, as other classic offerings include Ghostbusters, The Addams Family, Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, Hotel Transylvania 2, Casper, Goosebumps and more. Also, there are a few films new to the annual Halloween-themed lineup, including Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Fright Night, Jaws, Cowboys & Aliens and Men in Black II.

It's clear Freeform means it when they promise "31 nights of the biggest, the ickiest, the spookiest movies ever" in their new teaser.