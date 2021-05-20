Hocus Pocus 2 Is Officially Happening With Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

Watch : "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets

Sisters, we've been gone 300...er, make that almost 30 years. But it's going to be a full moon again soon!

On Thursday, May 20, Disney announced that the highly anticipated sequel to its cult 1993 Halloween comedy film Hocus Pocus will be released in May 2022 on Disney+ and that original cast members Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as witches Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson. Production is set to begin this fall.

"In Hocus Pocus 2, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world," Disney announced in its press release.

And we're not the only ones who are celebrating. Midler wrote on Instagram, "Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we're BACK!"

Parker also shared a message on her own page, writing, "Yep. I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @disneyplus Sisters??? X, SJ."

And Najimy wrote in her own Instagram message, "The people have spoken: I smell children...again. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus."