Kim Kardashian's Faceless Met Gala Look Might Be the Most Polarizing Outfit of the Night

The American icon has arrived.
Kim Kardashian graced the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala on Sept. 13 wearing an OMG-worthy custom ensemble designed by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. It's clear we can always expect the unexpected with Kim's fashion picks—even a 75" ponytail!
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's full-body look included a face covering and black tee under a matching t-shirt dress paired with an incorporated bodysuit, topped with jersey boots. The outfit corresponds with Kim's new curated BDSM-inspired bodysuits she wore during Kanye West's DONDA listening parties and New York Fashion Week.
Kanye also opted for a face covering and black hoodie sweatshirt at the Met Gala, with the rapper taking athleisure to the luxe level. Kimye even posed together for a pic on the carpet.
While Kim somewhat strayed from the theme of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York's new costume collection, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," the mother of four definitely slayed while doing so. And, though Kim is known for her body, the SKIMS founder's face was completely disguised in her Balenciaga reinvention of a black tie ball gown.
The mysteriously covered-up dress is just the latest head-turning look for Kim on the Met Gala red carpet. In 2019, with Kanye by her side, Kim wowed in a "wet" nude dress that broke in the Internet, as fans wondered just how she could walk in such a tight corset! "Tomorrow morning, getting delivered hot and fresh donuts," Kim joked at the time to E! News.
She later gushed to Zuri Hall on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet that designer Thierry Mugler spent eight months crafting the button-up minidress, built around the inspiration of a "California girl stepping out of the ocean, on the red carpet, wet, dripping." The theme of the 2019 ball was "Camp: Notes on Fashion."
Kim previously opened up about feeling "nervous" at her first Met Gala as Kanye's plus one in 2013 while pregnant with North West. "I didn't know anyone & I'm sure no one wanted me there lol," the KUWTK alum tweeted in May 2019 of her Givenchy gown. "I did my own lipstick & the color is so off. I went home & cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now."
By 2014, the Vogue cover star was invited on her own, and called walking the famed red carpet with confidence a "dream." This year, Kim reprised her 2017 Met Gala look in one important way: by making a solo appearance, without Kanye in tow.
And this year, Kim has outdone herself once again in a Balenciaga creation. Relive all of Kim's daring Met Gala entrances below as she adds to the "Lexicon" of American fashion tonight.