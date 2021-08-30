2021 TV SCOOP AWARDS

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's PDA-Filled Gondola Ride Is Pure Amore

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA in Italy

Absolute amore

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have taken their love to the next level while on an Italian summer vacation.

From luxe pasta dinners in Genoa to sweet gondola rides down the Venetian canals and a trip to Portofino, the couple have maintained their twinning style aesthetic and signature PDA. It's no wonder that the Blink-182 drummer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stole the show while attending the Dolce & Gabbana runway showcase in Venice on Sunday, Aug. 29. The couple took a moment to gaze into each other's eyes while holding hands during a picturesque tour of the canals. Aw, we love love!

But, the duo's trip to arguably the most romantic country in the world has a special meaning: this is Travis' first transcontinental flight since the fatal 2008 crash in South Carolina.

"This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time," a source close to Travis told E! News about the musician's return to the air. "It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him."

photos
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Romance Rewind

Earlier this month, Travis and Kourtney traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico via Kylie Jenner's private jet. Now, the couple are following in the footsteps of two more Kardashian-Jenner sisters—Kim Kardashian flew to Italy in July for business dealings with pal Kate Moss, while Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker have been soaking up the sun on the Amalfi Coast. 

Check out Kourtney and Travis' lovefest below as they can't keep their hands off each other in Italy!

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Hearts on Fire

Kourtney and Travis only had eyes for each other while sightseeing aboard a steamy gondola ride in Venice.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Rocker Vibes

The couple that twins together...stays together! Kourtney and Travis wear matching rocker-chic outfits while walking through the streets of Venice on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
All Dolled Up

The two lovebirds dress up in stylish attire to attend Dolce & Gabbana's fashion show in Venice on Sunday evening.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Welcome to Italy

In late August 2021, Kourtney and Travis flew to Italy for a romantic trip. It marked his second air trip away from home and his first transatlantic flight since he survived a 2008 plane crash. They visited Genoa and Portofino.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
"That's Amore"

Kourtney captioned this Instagram photo, "That's Amore." Travis commented with a black heart emoji.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Sealed With a Kiss

"Italy," Travis captioned this Instagram pic, adding a black heart emoji. Kourtney responded, "With you."

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Holding Hands

The two explore Venice.

Cobra Team / BACKGRID
Ciao

The two leave a hotel in Venice.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Bottoms Up

The two toast their romance.

Instagram
Bellisimo!

Kourtney captured the magic of the Venice canals. 

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
All Smiles

The two grin as they enjoy their gelato cones.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Cuddles

Travis nuzzles his girlfriend.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Ya Got Something There...

Adorbs!

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
PDA Alert

The two enjoy a makeout sesh.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
Getting Cozy

The two cuddle together.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID
More PDA

The two could not keep their hands or lips off each other.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Facing His Fears

Travis shares this pic from a plane en route to Italy, his second air trip headed away from home and first transatlantic flight since surviving a 2008 plane crash.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Wake-Up Call

Nothing like fresh Italian coffee to wake you up.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Carbs Carbs Carbs

Who doesn't love Italian bread?

Instagram / Travis Barker
Water Ride

Travis relaxes on the water.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Sweet Treats

The two enjoy some gelato.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Pasta Pasta

The two enjoy some Trofie pasta.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Yum

They two enjoy more pasta.

Instagram / Travis Barker
So Peaceful

The two relax on a boat.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Boat Trip

The two enjoy some time on the water.

Instagram
Venice Nights

Kourtney, Travis, and their besties snapped a mirror selfie, captioned,"Venice Nights." 

Instagram
D&G Dolls

Kris Jenner took a candid shot of Travis and Kourtney during the D&G fashion show.

Instagram
Runway Moment

Kourtney and Travis posed ahead of the D&G runway show.

Instagram
Couture Style

The Dolce & Gabbana show wowed in Venice on Aug. 29. 

Instagram
Pasta Perfect

Kourtney shared a delicious pic of her pasta dinner.

