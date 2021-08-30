Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's PDA-Filled Gondola Ride Is Pure Amore

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA in Italy

Absolute amore!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have taken their love to the next level while on an Italian summer vacation.

From luxe pasta dinners in Genoa to sweet gondola rides down the Venetian canals and a trip to Portofino, the couple have maintained their twinning style aesthetic and signature PDA. It's no wonder that the Blink-182 drummer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum stole the show while attending the Dolce & Gabbana runway showcase in Venice on Sunday, Aug. 29. The couple took a moment to gaze into each other's eyes while holding hands during a picturesque tour of the canals. Aw, we love love!

But, the duo's trip to arguably the most romantic country in the world has a special meaning: this is Travis' first transcontinental flight since the fatal 2008 crash in South Carolina.

"This has been something that Travis has been working on for some time," a source close to Travis told E! News about the musician's return to the air. "It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome. Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him."