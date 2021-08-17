Travis Barker Says "Anything Is Possible" With Kourtney Kardashian After Overcoming Fear of Flying

Watch : Travis Barker Flies for 1st Time Since Deadly Plane Crash

Sometimes, all the small things in a relationship make a big difference.

Over the weekend, Travis Barker conquered one of his biggest fears by returning to the skies in his first plane ride since surviving a 2008 crash in South Carolina..

Joined by his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, the Blink-182 rocker boarded Kylie Jenner's private jet at a small airport in Camarillo, Calif. and headed to Cabo San Lucas for a summer vacation.

As the couple enjoys their private getaway, the rock star is celebrating his milestone while also expressing gratitude. As he wrote on Instagram on Aug. 17, "With you anything is possible @KourtneyKardash."

After seeing the heartfelt comment, Kourtney replied writing, "Anything and everything with you." As for Kim Kardashian, she called the moment "THE CUTEST EVER."

Over the weekend, E! News learned new details about what led Travis to overcome his fears. According to those closest to the musician, it's a special moment that he has been working on for some time.