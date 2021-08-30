Vanessa Bryant Goes Ultra-Glam for Star-Studded Night Out in Italy

Watch : Vanessa Bryant & Daughters Pay Tribute to Late Gigi in New Pic

Vanessa Bryant is enjoying a sweet (fashion) escape to Italy.

Kobe Bryant's widow recently jetted off to the romantic European country to feast her eyes on the latest and greatest collection from Dolce & Gabbana. For the fashion extravaganza, which was held on Sunday, Aug. 29 in Venice, Vanessa made sure to bring her fashion A-game.

The mom of four showed off the glitzy and glamorous outfit she wore to the fanciful fête with a series of Instagram posts over the weekend.

In one photo, Vanessa dazzled in a vibrant cobalt-colored gown that featured long sleeves and blue gemstone embellishments at the bodice. She tied her look together with teal diamond drop earrings that could give Titanic's Rose Dawson a run for her money.

Other images captured behind-the-scenes moments from Dolce & Gabbana's runway, like the brand's Elizabethan Era-inspired designs and elaborate Shakespearean costumes that background models posed in.