Jennifer Lopez, Saweetie, Normani and More Stars Shine in Must-See 2021 Venice Film Festival Looks

Hollywood's latest must-see fashion moments can be found in the city of canals.

As the 2021 Venice Film Festival kicks into high gear this week, many celebrities are getting ready to premiere new movies for an international audience. But before critics can sound off on any projects, many stars like Kris Jenner and Bebe Rexha are arriving to Italy in some pretty fabulous attire.

Over the weekend, Dolce & Gabbana hosted their latest Alta Moda show where a slew of talent including Jennifer Lopez dressed to impress. "Venezia was all aglow last night," the actress wrote on Aug. 30. "The @DolceGabbana show was simply magical. #DGLovesVenice #JloOnTheGo @JloBeauty."

As for Heidi Klum, she took a break from judging America's Got Talent to support her 17-year-old daughter Leni Klum, who had the opportunity to model in the show. "The smile when she sees mom," Heidi wrote on Instagram when documenting Leni's big moment. "@sarafoster Thank you for capturing this moment."

Ultimately, there are plenty of fashion moments happening both on and off the runway. Musicians including Doja Cat, Normani and Saweetie are turning heads for all the right reasons. As for actresses like Zoe Saldana, January Jones and Jennifer Hudson, they deserve a round of applause for their Italy attire.