Sunisa Lee Goes Off to College After Historic Tokyo Olympics Wins

Watch : Why Gymnast Suni Lee Is a Relatable Olympic Icon

Sunisa "Suni" Lee mastered the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but now she's ready to ace college.

The Olympian is officially starting her freshman year at Auburn University in Alabama, which comes only a few weeks after she made history as the is the first Hmong-American Olympic gymnast. While competing for Team USA, Sunisa scored a gold, a silver and a bronze medal for gymnastics in Japan.

The 18-year-old star is already receiving a warm welcome ahead of her first semester at college. While speaking at a press conference, which was shared on the Auburn Gymnastics Instagram page, Sunisa told reporters just how sweet her teammates have been.

"They've all been super welcoming and actually, amazing," she said. "They've all reached out to me separately to just see if I've needed anything. I'm really excited to be competing with them."

The athlete added, "The team has really amazing girls and they all bring something to the table, so I'm really excited to be competing with them. And I'm really excited for how this season is going to go because I feel like we're gonna be really good this year."