See Zendaya and Storm Reid Prove Their Sisterhood Transcends Euphoria

Watch : Zendaya Corrects Gendered Question About What She Likes in a Man

Here's the feel good moment you need today: Zendaya wiped away Storm Reid's literal tears during their recent love fest.

As HBO viewers are aware, Storm plays little sister Gia to Zendaya's character, Rue, on Euphoria. However, Z isn't just Storm's big sis onscreen. The actresses seriously call each other their sisters in real life, too.

The stars made it official at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, April 22, sharing a moving moment on the red carpet.

Ahead of the show, Storm told Zendaya, "Thank you for the constant—like I say all the time—inspiration. There's lots of people that came into my life—" The 17 year old trailed off before she started to tear up, saying, "Ah, I'm gonna cry. There's lot of people—why am I crying! I hate crying!"

Zendaya, 24, walked over to hug and comfort her. While wiping away her tears, she assured her, "It's so cute! Don't cry!"