First Poster for Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Biopic Promises That Every Fairy Tale Ends

The Twilight alum, 31, is starring as Princess Diana of Wales in the upcoming biopic, Spencer. Set for a Nov. 5 release date, the movie's plot is centered largely around Princess Diana's marriage to—and subsequent divorce from—Prince Charles. The two royals were married for 15 years before announcing their split in August 1996.
In the first poster, debuted on Wednesday, Aug. 25, Stewart is seen crouching in a weeping position while wearing an ivory embellished strapless ball gown. Even though we can't see her face, the image is striking for anyone who knows the private struggles and heartaches Diana endured during her time as Princess of Wales.
According to Deadline, the drama in the film unfolds over the course of three days, including one of her final Christmas holidays in the House of Windsor in England.
"We all grew up, at least I did in my generation, reading and understanding what a fairy tale is," the movie's director, Pablo Larraín, told the outlet. "Usually, the prince comes and finds the princess, invites her to become his wife and eventually she becomes queen. That is the fairy tale."
"When someone decides not to be the queen, and says, I'd rather go and be myself, it's a big, big decision," he continued. "A fairy tale upside down. I've always been very surprised by that and thought it must have been very hard to do. That is the heart of the movie."
