Kristen Stewart Channels Iconic Princess Diana Look While Filming Spencer

Watch : Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: First Photo

Kristen Stewart's fashion sense is fit for a princess.

As the actress continues filming scenes as Princess Diana for the upcoming biopic Spencer, pop culture fans are hoping for any and all sneak previews. Fortunately, the Twilight star was captured channeling one of the Princess of Wales' memorable looks while hard at work in Norfolk.

While filming on March 24, Kristen traveled back into 1992 to recreate Princess Diana's look when she was photographed dropping off Prince Harry at school for a day of learning.

From the black and red varsity jacket to the denim jeans, Kristen was spot-on in the fashion department. When it came to footwear, however, the actress chose a pair of high-top sneakers with laces instead of a pair of boots Princess Diana once wore.

And for those curious to see if Kristen is following the princess' trademark bobbed hairstyle, the latest on-set photos confirm any and all doubts.