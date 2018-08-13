Back to the Future Cast Reunites at Fan Convention

Michael J. Fox reunited with his Back to the Future co-stars on Friday at Fan Expo Boston. The Marty McFly star gave fans quite the blast from the past when he met up with Christopher Lloyd (Dr. Emmett Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine Baines) and Thomas Wilson (Biff Tannen) at the Boston Convention Center.

Thompson shared a picture of the reunion on social media.

"Friends from the past in the future!" she tweeted. "@FANEXPOBoston So fun. Love these men."

Fox shared a similar picture and wrote "Back in 2018, even Biff made it." Wilson also posted a picture and wrote "Wow! This just happened" and Lloyd called the reunion "special."