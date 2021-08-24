Kylie JennerTV Scoop AwardsBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Why There May Be Hope for a Reboot of The Office

Are we feeling God in this Chili's tonight? Maybe, just maybe, as we've stumbled on some hope about a revival of The Office.

Watch: "The Office" Reunion Is Looking "More Likely" Than Ever

You better dust off your Dundie and grab your World's Best Boss mug, because a reboot of The Office is possibly on the horizon.

On Monday, Aug. 23, Susan Rovner, Chairman for Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, weighed in on the idea of rebooting the beloved NBC comedy. Although Rovner initially said "no comment" about a potential revival while speaking at a panel for the Edinburgh International TV Festival, she later revealed that there was one person who could possibly set the wheels in motion.

"Whenever Greg Daniels wants to do one," she told Deadline, "we're standing by."

This small update comes over six months after longtime Office showrunner Daniels, who helped adapt the Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant–created series for American television, expressed his thoughts on a reboot. "It's not impossible for sure," Daniels told Collider at the time. "I would want to be involved, and I've got two other shows I'm working on right now."

photos
Michael Scott's Best Moments on The Office

Daniels hinted to E! News in January that a reunion may be more likely than a full-on reboot. "I think it's probably more likely now that the show is on Peacock, but no plans right now," Daniels said.

The TV producer noted that "there's been talk of maybe a Friends-style reunion kind of thing," but the specifics were "still pretty vague."

On Jan. 1, all of The Office was moved to NBCUniversal's streaming platform, Peacock; Friends, similarly, found a new home on HBO Max after moving from Netflix, then had its super successful reunion.

Twitter

For those who need a refresher, the cast of Friends—Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer—reunited earlier this year to reminisce about hilarious scenes, behind-the-scenes moments and more.

So, we're hoping that Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, B. J. Novak, Mindy Kaling and others are open to revisiting Scranton, Pa., in any capacity. While we wait for more Office news, relive the most comforting episodes below!

NBC
"Office Olympics"

This episode of The Office shines as each character gets to showcase one of the games that they play around the office, inspiring Jim and Pam to create an Olympics tournament of their own.

And when Michael tears up after getting a medal for closing on his condo, well, we tear up, too.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank
"The Dundies"

Just like how Pam can feel God in this Chili's, we feel nothing but happy feelings when watching "The Dundies" and seeing all of our favorites come together for their office's version of an award show.

NBC
"Business School"

While there are plenty of hilarious moments in this episode, the heartwarming part we watch over and over is when Michael (who has just had a bad day after going to Ryan's business school) shows up to Pam's art show and falls in love with her drawing of the office.

"That is our building, and we sell paper."

NBC
"The Injury"

From Michael burning his foot on a grill to Dwight becoming friendly after a concussion, this episode's humor is peak nostalgia for the series.

NBC
"Casino Night"

Spoiler alert: A lot of these episodes are Jim and Pam heavy.

And can you blame us? Their relationship was the heart of the show, and "Casino Night" was the episode where we finally saw the two act on their feelings for one another when they kissed for the first time.

NBC
"Garage Sale"

Yes, Jim and Pam are the couple goals of the show, but it was touching to finally see Michael find his soulmate in the series, especially when his proposal with a room full of candles was the sweetest thing to see.

The ring that cost three years of his salary didn't hurt, either.

NBC
"Weight Loss"

Who would have ever thought a gas station proposal could be so romantic? Seeing Jim and Pam get engaged was one of the highlights of the series, and it gives us a fuzzy feeling anytime we rewatch the touching moment.

NBC
"Niagara"

While Jim's Plan A was to marry Pam a long, long time ago, we always can count on watching this two-parter episode to cheer us up.

From Pam and Jim getting married on Niagara Falls to the entire office dancing down the aisle, it's an episode that reminds us why this show is one of our absolute favorites.

NBC
"Goodbye, Michael"

Nine million, nine hundred eighty six thousand minutes of Michael Scott being the branch manager at Dunder Mifflin was still too short for us, but this episode that sends off Steve Carell's character couldn't have been any more precious.

Chris Haston/NBC
"Finale"

It's hard to tie up a show, especially one as beloved as The Office, but we feel that the finale truly did an amazing job and fills us with warmth whenever we replay it.

Seeing Dwight and Angela get married, enjoying the brief return of Michael and spying Ryan and Kelly running away together brought the show full circle and reminds us that life is beautiful and everything will work out fine.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

