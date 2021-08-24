Jason Momoa Reveals the Adorable Gift From His Kids That He Brings While Filming Overseas

Watch : Jason Momoa & Isabela Merced Team Up for "Sweet Girl"

Even when there's an ocean separating himself and his children, Aquaman star Jason Momoa finds a way to bridge the gap.

The 42-year-old actor visited The Late Late Show on Monday, Aug. 23, where he revealed that he brings plenty of mementos with him from his life in the States while he's filming in Europe.

"During COVID is when I got to be home, and then when we went back to work, I had two days in between the show," Jason shared. He has recently been in London to shoot the sequel to Aquaman.

"I won't be home for a very long time because I'm on the road for a very long time now," said Jason, who shares children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, with wife Lisa Bonet.

This led host James Corden to say, "I read—tell me if this is true—when you go away on location, you bring an insane amount of gear."