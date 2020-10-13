How Lenny Kravitz "Kind of Blew It" During First Meeting With Ex Lisa Bonet

A therapeutic experience.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13's all-new Daily Pop, Lenny Kravitz opened up about writing his new memoir, Let Love Rule. As the 56-year-old rocker shared with E!'s Morgan Stewart, he struggled at first when writing this book.

"The hardest part was starting, I didn't know what my voice was in writing a book and telling a story like that," Lenny exclusively relayed. "The easiest part was just finishing it and accepting it."

In fact, as he continued, Lenny said writing and completing Let Love Rule was "the best therapy that I'd ever had in my life."

The "Fly Away" singer further elaborated, "There was a lot of healing through writing this book, especially in relation to my father and the relationship that we had, which was difficult and challenging, but we loved each other."

In addition to speaking about his father, Lenny touched on is mother Roxie Roker's star making role on The Jeffersons. According to Lenny, he realized his mother was a celebrity after the first season of the CBS sitcom.