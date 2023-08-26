How Katy Perry's Daughter Daisy Has Her Feeling Like She's Living a Teenage Dream

Watch : How Katy Perry Is Always Paying Homage to Daughter Daisy Dove

There's a toddler in her bed, the familiar sensation of bobby pins in her head and, quite likely, glitter all over the room. But Katy Perry's Friday nights don't hit quite the same as they used to.

In the waning weeks of her nearly two-year Las Vegas residency, the pop star has gotten used to some very long days. "I got to drop my daughter off at preschool this morning," she recently told Good Morning America of Daisy Dove, the 3-year-old she and fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed on Aug. 26, 2020. "I'll come home tonight and I'll still have, like, hair and makeup done, and I'll probably be in some form of robe and lipstick everywhere. I'll be just cutting some olives, cutting some grapes."

Pink flamingos in the pool, this is not.

And yet its these more mundane parts of motherhood that have Perry feeling as if she's livin' a 38-year-old's dream.