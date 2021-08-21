Amber Rose Explains Why the "Pain Cuts So Deep" After Alexander Edwards Admits to Cheating

Watch : Amber Rose Says BF Alexander "AE" Edwards Cheated With 12 Women?!

While Amber Rose publicly blasted her now-ex boyfriend Alexander Edwards for cheating on her with 12 women—which he later admitted to—but that doesn't mean she isn't experiencing heartbreak.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 21, the model opened up about why she stayed with the music executive for so long despite his actions.

"Ur brain tells you to run when ur heart says stay," her message read. "I wish it was easy to 'fix him' but that's not for me to do. The pain cuts so deep especially when children are involved. I will always love him so much but I know I can't heal him only he can do that."

Amber, who shares 22-month-old son Slash Alexander Edwards with Alexander, explained that she discussed his infidelity on social media as a way to break free from the relationship.

"I knew I had to set myself free publicly or I would've stayed forever never receiving the love I craved and begged for," she wrote. "Tough choice because it hurts so bad but I choose me."