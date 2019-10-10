Amber Rose Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Muva herself is officially embarking on her next muva-hood adventure!

Amber Rose has given birth to her and boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards' first child together, a son named Slash Alexander Edwards. On Instagram, her boyfriend announced, "Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar."

The social media star is already a proud mama to 6-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, who she co-parents with rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Rose announced her second pregnancy in early April by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump. "[Alexander] and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a sweet little baby boy on the way!" she shared at the time. "P.S Sebastian is soooooo happy to be a big brother!"

In the months that followed, the 35-year-old took fans along the way of her pregnancy journey by sharing plenty of photos with her boo, who is an exec at Def Jam Records, and son.