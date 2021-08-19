Ashton Kutcher Trolls Mila Kunis As Payback For "Hazing" Him Over His French Accent

Ashton Kutcher definitely has that je ne sais quoi. We can't quite put our finger on it, but something seemed off with his ridiculously over-the-top French accent in his latest Instagram video.
Mila Kunis certainly agreed. Ashton tasked his That '70s Show co-star (and wife) with filming a recent promo video for their charity wine brand, and things turned ugly when they began teasing each other on camera. It's safe to say Mila proved to be the ultimate stage mom in their light-hearted war of words.
The hilarious video began with Ashton appearing in a patterned sweater by an outdoor fireplace in the woods, with Mila offscreen behind the camera. He took on a stereotypical French accent as he announced, "Bonjour! Comment allez-vous. It iz I, Ashton Kutcher, at Chateau Fancy as F--k. We are here today to tell you about ze new, amazing Outside Wine. It iz a cab—OK," he said, stopping with the charade.
He continued in his normal voice, "I've always been a huge fan of Paul Newman. I think he's—" but Mila interrupted him, laughing. "What a transition, babe!" she snorted. She then gave him his direction: "OK! Go!"
"Are you hazing me offscreen?" Ashton asked. "No! Go!" she replied.
Ashton began again, "Bonjour!" But Mila stopped him right there, saying through laughter, "Oh my god, stop. Paul Newman, you were at Paul Newman."
Her husband teased, "Are you the f--king cameraman or the director?" Later on in the video, after another interruption from the Bad Moms actress, he told her, "You're the worst cameraman/director ever. For all time. I still love you but—sorry, camerawoman."
Through all their giggles, the couple still managed to introduce their new charity wine project.
"I've always been a huge fan of Paul Newman, not only was he an unbelievable extraordinary actor, but he used his position and he used his celebrity and fame to do some extraordinary good in the world through his Newman's Own [Foundation]," Ashton explained.
He reminded fans that he and Mila launched Quarantine Wine during the pandemic, which raised $1 million for charity. "We were both blown away by the love and the support," he said. "Maybe this is something that we could do and should do going forward à la Newman's Own."
He then told viewers about their new Outside Wine brand, starting with an "extraordinary" cabernet Syrah blend, with profits going to various charities.
"We partnered with someone else that I admire very much, Tony Hawk, who has this thing called The Skatepark Project and builds skateparks for kids," he said, while Mila moved the camera to focus on a black dog that wandered into the frame. "You're just, like, tracking the dog in the middle! Am I that boring?" the Two and a Half Men alum quipped with a smile.
Later in the take, he handed his wine glass to his co-conspirator so he could demonstrate a pour. Mila proudly remarked of her new role, "Look! Props lady."
At another point, he stopped mid-sentence to shout, "Is that a giant tractor in my serene setting for my amazing wine video? Ah!"
The pranksters (and serial non-bathers) ended with Ashton saying, "I hope you can support us in supporting others through having fun and drinking wine. Cheers!"
Watch their humorous video above.